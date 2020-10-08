Advertisement

Kansas crime victims assistance programs receive cash infusion

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $21 million in grants has been given to Kansas crime victims assistance programs.

Governor Laura Kelly says Federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance grant awards have been given to crime victims assistance programs in the state.

Gov. Kelly said community-based organizations and local and state agencies that give services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA awards. She said direct services available to crime victims include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing and mental health services.

According to Gov. Kelly, the award recipients give these services in response to the emotional, psychological or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. She said VOCA funds help victims and survivors stabilize their lives after a crime, understand and participate in the criminal justice system and restore a sense of security and safety to their daily lives.

“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”

Gov. Kelly said a total of $21,972,342 was awarded to 69 organizations:

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$346,637
BartonBarton County Attorney’s Office$42,947
BartonFamily Crisis Center$547,129
ButlerButler County Attorney’s Office$39,800
ButlerFamily Life Center$92,318
ButlerSunlight Child Advocacy Center$265,979
ButlerTri-County CASA$56,217
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$57,403
CrawfordChildren’s Advocacy Center$82,502
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$346,561
DouglasDouglas County District Attorney’s Office$48,725
DouglasElizabeth Ballard Community Services Child Advocacy Center$89,572
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center$293,839
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$513,073
EllisOptions: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$541,208
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$338,733
FinneySpirit of the Plains$42,822
FordCASA-Children Worth Saving$82,514
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$146,647
FordFord County Attorney’s Office$169,999
FordMeadowlark House Child Advocacy Center$115,163
GearyCASA of the 8th Judicial District$45,572
HarveyCASA: A Voice for Children$56,011
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$821,642
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$82,388
JohnsonCASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties$162,000
JohnsonJohnson County District Attorney’s Office$161,387
JohnsonSAFEHOME$1,432,045
JohnsonSunflower House$617,151
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$184,908
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$217,183
LyonSOS$579,463
RenoBrightHouse$467,708
RenoHorizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center$146,711
RileyCrisis Center$272,028
RileyKansas State University$330,799
RileyRiley County Police Department$71,127
RileySunflower CASA Project$236,787
SalineChild Advocacy & Parenting Services$193,983
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$1,000,228
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$787,501
SedgwickCAC of Sedgwick County$743,763
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$431,807
SedgwickCity of Wichita Police Department$175,293
SedgwickCity of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office$112,902
SedgwickRoots & Wings CASA$104,552
SedgwickSedgwick County Sheriff’s Office$71,186
SedgwickStepStone$285,842
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$691,510
SedgwickWichita Children’s Home$423,287
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$718,123
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$296,716
ShawneeCity of Topeka Police Department$65,909
ShawneeDisability Rights Center of Kansas$688,930
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$761,263
ShawneeKansas Legal Services$793,540
ShawneeLifeHouse Child Advocacy Center$86,059
ShawneeMothers Against Drunk Driving$156,992
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$513,764
WyandotteFoster Adopt Connect$224,898
WyandotteFriends of Yates$771,764
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$1,046,033
WyandotteThe Family Conservancy$201,221
WyandotteUnified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.$371,085
WyandotteVeronica’s Voice$26,828
TOTAL$21,972,342

