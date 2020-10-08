Kansas crime victims assistance programs receive cash infusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $21 million in grants has been given to Kansas crime victims assistance programs.

Governor Laura Kelly says Federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance grant awards have been given to crime victims assistance programs in the state.

Gov. Kelly said community-based organizations and local and state agencies that give services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA awards. She said direct services available to crime victims include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing and mental health services.

According to Gov. Kelly, the award recipients give these services in response to the emotional, psychological or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. She said VOCA funds help victims and survivors stabilize their lives after a crime, understand and participate in the criminal justice system and restore a sense of security and safety to their daily lives.

“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”

Gov. Kelly said a total of $21,972,342 was awarded to 69 organizations:

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $346,637 Barton Barton County Attorney’s Office $42,947 Barton Family Crisis Center $547,129 Butler Butler County Attorney’s Office $39,800 Butler Family Life Center $92,318 Butler Sunlight Child Advocacy Center $265,979 Butler Tri-County CASA $56,217 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $57,403 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $82,502 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $346,561 Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $48,725 Douglas Elizabeth Ballard Community Services Child Advocacy Center $89,572 Douglas The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center $293,839 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $513,073 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $541,208 Finney Family Crisis Services $338,733 Finney Spirit of the Plains $42,822 Ford CASA-Children Worth Saving $82,514 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $146,647 Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $169,999 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $115,163 Geary CASA of the 8th Judicial District $45,572 Harvey CASA: A Voice for Children $56,011 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $821,642 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $82,388 Johnson CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties $162,000 Johnson Johnson County District Attorney’s Office $161,387 Johnson SAFEHOME $1,432,045 Johnson Sunflower House $617,151 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $184,908 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $217,183 Lyon SOS $579,463 Reno BrightHouse $467,708 Reno Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center $146,711 Riley Crisis Center $272,028 Riley Kansas State University $330,799 Riley Riley County Police Department $71,127 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $236,787 Saline Child Advocacy & Parenting Services $193,983 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $1,000,228 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $787,501 Sedgwick CAC of Sedgwick County $743,763 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $431,807 Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $175,293 Sedgwick City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office $112,902 Sedgwick Roots & Wings CASA $104,552 Sedgwick Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office $71,186 Sedgwick StepStone $285,842 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $691,510 Sedgwick Wichita Children’s Home $423,287 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $718,123 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $296,716 Shawnee City of Topeka Police Department $65,909 Shawnee Disability Rights Center of Kansas $688,930 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $761,263 Shawnee Kansas Legal Services $793,540 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $86,059 Shawnee Mothers Against Drunk Driving $156,992 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $513,764 Wyandotte Foster Adopt Connect $224,898 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $771,764 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $1,046,033 Wyandotte The Family Conservancy $201,221 Wyandotte Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept. $371,085 Wyandotte Veronica’s Voice $26,828 TOTAL $21,972,342

