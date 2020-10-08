Advertisement

Harvesters hosts virtual fundraiser

Harvesters will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need
(Mike Turner | WIBW)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters got some help in feeding hungry families, with their virtual cooking class Wednesday evening.

They rolled out the second part of their “Four Good” series. Everyone who signed in celebrated Harvesters mission to fight hunger, going behind the scenes with Matt All of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, and White Linen restaurant chef Adam Van Donge. Chef Adam cooked up a seasonal recipe. They also mixed up a surprise to go with it.

Harvesters CEO Valerie Nicholson Watson was also a host for the fundraising evening. You can watch it on Harvesters' Facebook page.

Harvesters says any amount donated helps, even $1 provides three meals, but they encourage people to donate at least $19 to help the increased number of people struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

