Advertisement

Gov. Kelly creates Office of Broadband Development, announces $50M investment

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday creating a state Office of Broadband Development.

Kelly was joined at a Statehouse news conference announcing the plan by Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, Commerce Secretary David Toland, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, and Stanley Adams, current director of broadband initiatives for the state Commerce Dept. who will head up the office.

Along with creating the office, state officials announced a $49.3 million investment in 67 projects at 160 locations around the state. Toland says the projects will give access to more than 76,000 households and nearly 6,000 businesses. Adams called broadband access one of the state’s best economic development tools.

Lorenz said many projects will coupled with the IKE transportation program, to utilize a “dig once” approach, allowing crews to install cable as part of highway construction projects.

Among investments, Lorenz mentioned a project to give access to eight communities - including Great Bend, Winfield, and Burrton - and include 12-month vouchers for students. She also mentioned improvements in Dickinson Co. which will allow for telemedicine connections.

Kelly and other state officials said the need to improve broadband access was magnified as schools shifted to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Kansas head football coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

KDOT workers feel the toll of traffic fatalities worked

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Department of Transportation workers have seen the toll and they have felt the toll of unsafe driving.

News

Shawnee Co. adds 26 to COVID-19 death total

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee Co. Health officials said more than two dozen deaths added Thursday to the county's COVID-19 dashboard stem from a review of deaths occurring during the pandemic.

News

Attempted murder jury trial tentatively scheduled for March 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A 35-year-old man was formally arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Latest News

News

Prayer and worship event set for Sunday afternoon on south side of Statehouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Several area churches will take part in the #worshpnow event set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the Statehouse, in the 300 block of S.W. 10th Avenue in Topeka.

News

New judge being sought for 10th Judicial District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominees for a judge vacancy in Johnson County.

News

Pottawatomie Co. mourns loss of dispatcher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County is mourning the loss of dispatcher William “Bill” Finn.

Local

Shawnee Co. moves to high zone on Community Transmission Scorecard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. scored an 11 for Community Transmission Severity Index Rating on the latest Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

News

New KTA contest encourages safe driving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Turnpike Authority is encouraging safe driving with a new contest.

News

Pottawatomie Co. gives mental health suggestions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Mental health is a stressor in many lives which can be made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.