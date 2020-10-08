Emporia-native Clint Bowyer announces NASCAR retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia-native NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Bowyer announced his retirement on Twitter late Thursday.

“I am lucky to have the opportunity to be part of the NASCAR Family, the best racing series on the planet,” Bowyer wrote.

As for his next move, Bowyer will leave the racetrack for the broadcast booth, joining the NASCAR on Fox team next season.

“Just like my driving career, I will be part of a great team and organization with great teammates,” Bowyer wrote. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

