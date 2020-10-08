Advertisement

DA charges one in child human trafficking case

David D. Spears, 51, of Osawatomie, was arrested Monday evening in connection with human trafficking in Topeka. A 17-year-old Topeka boy also was arrested in the same incident.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed charges against a man in the case of human trafficking of a child.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against David Dustin Spears in relation to human trafficking of a minor.

According to Kagay, on Oct. 5, at the conclusion of a joint investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, officials took Spears into custody after check-in gin at the Clubhouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd.

Kagay said based on the investigation resulting in the arrest, officials learned that Spears had been traveling back and forth from Osawatomie to Topeka for several weeks and paying a child to engage in sexual activity.

Kagay said on Thursday that he filed three criminal charges against Spears: Aggravated Human Trafficking, Hiring a Child for Sexual Activity; Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Distributing or Possessing with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

According to Kagay, Spears is being held on a $250,000 bond and his case set for a scheduling docket on Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Kagay said the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of this case.

Anyone with information related to these crimes should report the information to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

