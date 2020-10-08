Chiefs/Bills game rescheduled to Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A rescheduled game will be changing a kick off time for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills game originally scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. This hinges on no new cases of the coronavirus on either team. The Titans had their practice facilities shut down after an outbreak of the virus ran through the team.

The Chiefs were set to play the Bills on Thursday Night, Oct. 15. However, because of the change, the game will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 18.

If the Titans have more cases of the coronavirus, the game will be changed back to Thursday Night.

