Charges filed against one in Oct. 3 homicide

Booked on a count of 1st Degree Murder.
Booked on a count of 1st Degree Murder.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against Tishara Renee Moran in relation to an Oct. 3 homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Tishara Renee Moran in relation to the homicide of Christopher J. McMillon.

According to Kagay, on Oct. 3, law enforcement officials were called to McMillon’s home at 311 SW Polk St. where a family member had found McMillon dead after he had failed to appear at a youth basketball game. He said upon arrival, officials found McMillon had been shot and was cold to the touch.

Kagay said neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 12:50 a.m. and the subsequent investigation led officials to believe Moran was involved in the homicide.

According to Kagay, on Monday, Oct. 5, Moran was located and taken into custody by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kagay said on Thursday that he filed two criminal charges against Moran: Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony and Aggravated Robbery.

According to the DA, Moran is being held on a $1 million bond and her case is set for a scheduling docket on Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case.

Anyone with information related to the crimes should report the information to law enforcement immediately.

