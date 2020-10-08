Baylor pauses all football activities amid COVID positives

WACO, Texas. (WIBW) - Baylor is temporarily pausing all football-related activities “to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing,” according to the school’s athletic department.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. “We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”

KU played Baylor Sept. 26. K-State is slated to play the Bears Nov. 28.

