Advertisement

Aruba removed from KDHE travel quarantine list

(mgn)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Aruba from its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to remove Aruba. It said previously, Aruba was added to the list on Sept. 24, however, its rates have decreased over the last two weeks, warranting the removal.

The KDHE said those needing to quarantine for 14 days include visitors and Kansans who have:

  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

According to the KDHE, mass gatherings are defined as any event that brings together 500 or more people into a single room or space at the same time, like an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. It said this is to include parades, fairs and festivals.

The KDHE said mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers or other spaces where 500 or more people may be in transit. It said this also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail and grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of each other for more than 10 minutes.

“If you are choosing to travel or attend mass gathering events, please know that there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."

News

Pottawatomie Co. gives mental health suggestions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Mental health is a stressor in many lives which can be made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail successfully hosts first drive thru flu shot clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Almost 1,400 influenza immunizations were given out at Stormont Vail’s first day of drive-thru flu shot clinics.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Coronavirus

Nurse dies from coronavirus after long battle

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
A California nurse on the front lines battling the coronavirus died from COVID-19 complications.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.