Aruba removed from KDHE travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Aruba from its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to remove Aruba. It said previously, Aruba was added to the list on Sept. 24, however, its rates have decreased over the last two weeks, warranting the removal.

The KDHE said those needing to quarantine for 14 days include visitors and Kansans who have:

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

According to the KDHE, mass gatherings are defined as any event that brings together 500 or more people into a single room or space at the same time, like an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. It said this is to include parades, fairs and festivals.

The KDHE said mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers or other spaces where 500 or more people may be in transit. It said this also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail and grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of each other for more than 10 minutes.

“If you are choosing to travel or attend mass gathering events, please know that there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.