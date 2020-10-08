Advertisement

AmeriCorps Kansas seeks funding applications

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AmeriCorps Kansas is looking to fund volunteer initiatives through 2022.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission says it is looking for organizations to apply for 2021-2022 AmeriCorps Kansas funding.

According to the KVC, AmeriCorps Kansas helps programs recruit, train and supervise members which meet critical community needs in the areas of disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, health futures, rural intermediaries, veterans and military families.

KVC said grant applicants must design service activities for a team serving full or part-time throughout the year or during the summer. It said organizations in expanding existing services or in developing new and innovative programs are also invited to apply.

According to the KVC, when submitting an AmeriCorps grant application, it is requesting not only AmeriCorps members but also the funding to support the necessary program development, management and training.

KVC said those that are eligible to apply are as follows:

  • Public or private nonprofit organizations
  • Faith-based organizations
  • Community organizations
  • School districts
  • Higher education institutions
  • Government entities
  • Labor organizations
  • Partnerships and consortia
  • Native American Tribes

KVC said applicants representing a combination of the groups working together are also eligible.

According to the KVC, it will administer federal funding from AmeriCorps. It said the funds are available in the form of AmeriCorps Kansas program grants and follow a cost-reimbursement structure.

The KVC said initial grant applications are due by Dec. 4 and final applications are due by Jan. 29.

According to the organization, successful applicants will be notified no later than May of 2021, contingent on timely full-year appropriations. It said programs will begin in August or September of 2021.

For more information on the available funding, click here.

