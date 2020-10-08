Advertisement

Access to Flint Hills Trail improved in Osawatomie

Gov. Kelly attended the ribbon cutting for a new portion of the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie on Wednesday.
Gov. Kelly attended the ribbon cutting for a new portion of the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie on Wednesday.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating the improved access to the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited Mile Zero of the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie to help cut the ribbon on recent improvements, which includes a new two-mile portion of the trail and a parking lot near the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.

According to Gov. Kelly, the enhancements improve trail access for walkers, cyclists and equestrians wanting to enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities in Miami County.

“Public access to trails, parks, and other green spaces plays a key role in growing economic development opportunities, promoting healthier lifestyles, and improving quality-of-life for Kansans statewide,” Governor Kelly said. “I commend the City of Osawatomie and the local Flint Hills Trail Taskforce for their work to boost visitor turnout at trails and other green spaces in their community.”

Gov. Kelly said she was joined by Brad Loveless, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and David Toland Secretary for the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“It’s undeniable that Flint Hills Trail is among one of the most unique trails in the nation, and part of what makes this trail so special is the valuable relationships that have formed as a result of its use,” Secretary Loveless said. “Flint Hills Trail has brought together Kansas landowners, counties, and trail users for a common purpose, adding incredible value to the communities and businesses this trail touches along the way.”

According to Gov. Kelly, in 2018, the City of Osawatomie established the Flint Hills Trail Taskforce to complete a new part of the trail from John Brown Highway to a designated trailhead near the sports complex where the ribbon cutting took place. She said the trail extension and a new parking lot marked the completion of Phase One in the project. She said Phase Two includes an informational kiosk and a restroom center for users.

“I served for 18 years as the Executive Director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, and improving access to outdoor recreation and park programs has always been a priority of mine,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to stand beside communities across Kansas to help support the outdoor activities and tourism opportunities that make Kansas a better place to work, live, and raise a family.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10th Judicial District Judge sets retirement

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Judge Thomas Foster has set his retirement for Nov. 29.

News

Kansas crime victims assistance programs receive cash infusion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Over $21 million in grants has been given to Kansas crime victims assistance programs.

News

Attorney General on Unemployment Fraud Scams

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Attorney General on Unemployment Fraud Scams

News

TFD investigates house fire in south Topeka

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The investigation of an afternoon house fire is underway in Topeka.

News

Governor Laura Kelly Broadband Executive Order

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Laura Kelly signs an executive order to expand broadband for Kansans statewide.

Latest News

News

DA charges one in child human trafficking case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed charges against a man in the case of human trafficking of a child.

News

USD 383 updates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden School District is updating its COVID-19 dashboard for families and students.

News

AmeriCorps Kansas seeks funding applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AmeriCorps Kansas is looking to fund volunteer initiatives through 2022.

Sports

Baylor pauses all football activities amid COVID positives

Updated: 1 hours ago
Baylor is temporarily pausing all football-related activities “to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing,” according to the school’s athletic department.

News

RCPD sets date for Drug Take-Back Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is giving the community a chance to rid their homes of expired prescription drugs with Drug Take-Back Day.