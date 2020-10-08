Access to Flint Hills Trail improved in Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating the improved access to the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited Mile Zero of the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie to help cut the ribbon on recent improvements, which includes a new two-mile portion of the trail and a parking lot near the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.

According to Gov. Kelly, the enhancements improve trail access for walkers, cyclists and equestrians wanting to enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities in Miami County.

“Public access to trails, parks, and other green spaces plays a key role in growing economic development opportunities, promoting healthier lifestyles, and improving quality-of-life for Kansans statewide,” Governor Kelly said. “I commend the City of Osawatomie and the local Flint Hills Trail Taskforce for their work to boost visitor turnout at trails and other green spaces in their community.”

Gov. Kelly said she was joined by Brad Loveless, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and David Toland Secretary for the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“It’s undeniable that Flint Hills Trail is among one of the most unique trails in the nation, and part of what makes this trail so special is the valuable relationships that have formed as a result of its use,” Secretary Loveless said. “Flint Hills Trail has brought together Kansas landowners, counties, and trail users for a common purpose, adding incredible value to the communities and businesses this trail touches along the way.”

According to Gov. Kelly, in 2018, the City of Osawatomie established the Flint Hills Trail Taskforce to complete a new part of the trail from John Brown Highway to a designated trailhead near the sports complex where the ribbon cutting took place. She said the trail extension and a new parking lot marked the completion of Phase One in the project. She said Phase Two includes an informational kiosk and a restroom center for users.

“I served for 18 years as the Executive Director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, and improving access to outdoor recreation and park programs has always been a priority of mine,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to stand beside communities across Kansas to help support the outdoor activities and tourism opportunities that make Kansas a better place to work, live, and raise a family.”

