10th Judicial District Judge sets retirement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Judge Thomas Foster has set his retirement for Nov. 29.

Kansas Courts says District Judge Thomas Foster of the 10th Judicial District will retire on Nov. 29, after 21 years of service.

According to the Court, Foster became a judge in 1999 and was chief judge from 2009 to 2013.

Foster said serving on the Kansas Juvenile Justice Review Committee from 2015 to 2016 was his most significant contribution as a judge.

“The committee’s recommendations led to closing ineffective and inefficient juvenile group homes in Kansas and hopefully will lead to better community programs for juveniles while saving over $10 million per year in taxpayer money,” Foster said.

The Court said Foster’s focus on family issues included serving as chairman of the Kansas Child Support Guidelines Committee the last 11 years and helping to start the Johnson County Family Court docket in 2006.

“Our goal in starting a family court was to encourage parents and their attorneys to resolve family disputes and avoid costly litigation and emotional distress on the minor children,” Foster said.

According to the Court, Foster also was active in the National Council for Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

The Court said as a past president of the Kansas District Judges Association, Foster also worked to improve judicial branch salaries.

“I was disappointed we were not able to convince the Legislature to give our grossly underpaid court employees simple cost-of-living and merit raises,” Foster said.

According to the Court, Foster spent many years helping plan a new Johnson County Courthouse, but he will retire before the $193 million facility opens in January.

“We spent over a decade analyzing, planning, traveling, discussing, testifying, arguing, pleading, and begging for a new courthouse,” Foster said.

The Court said district judges in the 10th Judicial District are appointed following a merit selection process. It said state statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees and forward finalists' names to the governor, who then appoints a replacement. It said after serving one year in office, the new judge is required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

