Wednesday forecast: Hot today, cooler but still warm the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures through the weekend will remain well above average for this time of year with today being the hottest in the low 90s. Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow through Sunday with a few clouds from time to time and gusty winds especially Friday and Sunday.

Next week has a lot of uncertainty both with temperatures and rain chances. The last couple days models have indicated rain will be sometime on Monday into Monday night however now the models have shifted the rain chance mainly on Tuesday. Did reflect that on the 8 day but keep in mind there is low confidence on if and when there will be rain. Higher confidence we get back down to more seasonal temperatures and more in the low 70s with lows getting cooler as well however there is uncertainty on just how cool it will be.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds S/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Friday-Sunday: Highs remain in the 80s with Friday being the hottest day. Gusts will be around 25 mph on Friday and Sunday with winds around 10 mph or less on Saturday.

Next week will be much cooler with more seasonal temperatures as a cold front sweeps through the area. As mentioned above uncertainty exists on how cool it will get and when rain will occur as well as how widespread the rain will be so keep checking back everyday for updates.

Taking Action:

Stay cool with today’s heat. While this won’t be our typical heat and humidity kind of a day it’s still recommended to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you do have to be outside for an extended period of time.

