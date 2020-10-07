USDA invests over $985,000 in rural health care, distance learning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The distance learning and telemedicine investment will benefit a seven-state, 66 county area of which 16 are in Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Kansas, Lynne Hinrichsen, says the USDA is investing $985,399 to provide telemedicine software and equipment to make sure there is equitable health care access at rural, sparsely stated medical facilities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming through the Emergency Telemedicine Project.

The USDA said the following Kansas counties will benefit from the project:

Cheyenne

McPherson

Phillips

Wichita

Decatur

Nemaha

Rawlins

Gove

Ness

Russell

Jackson

Norton

Sheridan

Lincoln

Pawnee

Trego

