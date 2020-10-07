Advertisement

USDA invests over $985,000 in rural health care, distance learning

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The distance learning and telemedicine investment will benefit a seven-state, 66 county area of which 16 are in Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Kansas, Lynne Hinrichsen, says the USDA is investing $985,399 to provide telemedicine software and equipment to make sure there is equitable health care access at rural, sparsely stated medical facilities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming through the Emergency Telemedicine Project.

The USDA said the following Kansas counties will benefit from the project:

  • Cheyenne                  
  • McPherson                 
  • Phillips                
  • Wichita
  • Decatur                     
  • Nemaha                      
  • Rawlins
  • Gove                          
  • Ness                             
  • Russell
  • Jackson                     
  • Norton                        
  • Sheridan
  • Lincoln                      
  • Pawnee                       
  • Trego

