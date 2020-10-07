Advertisement

Topeka Trump Parade pulls in over 500 participants

(KXII)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 500 people have opted into the Topeka Trump Car Parade so far, which is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000 people.

Jordan Rigi, organizer of the Topeka Trump Car Parade says over 500 people have opted in for the event in just one week. He said the parade is expected to be announced over Rush Limbaugh Radio and is endorsed by American Patriot Supply LLC.

According to Rigi, the location of the parade will be announced a week before the Oct. 24 event on its Facebook page.

Rigi said of the guests signed up so far, there will be retired police officers and military members, Support the Blue of Topeka, pro-life movement supporters and residents that have mutual beliefs with President Trump.

Rigi said the current narrative of Trump supporters is that they are radical, racist and have no respect for others. He said this parade is a chance to change that narrative. He said the rally is expecting all races, genders and religious beliefs standing in unity to support the President.

According to Rigi, it is vital to the United States that residents stand as one while respecting President Trump.

For more information on the parade, click here.

