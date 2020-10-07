Third COVID-19 death reported in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has died from the coronavirus in Jackson County, according to KNZA Radio.

The person who died was listed as being age 65 or older, according to the health department, which made the announcement on Tuesday.

Additional information isn’t being released out of respect to the family, KNZA reported.

Since the pandemic began, Jackson County has reported 258 positive COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 241 have recovered and 17 cases remain active, with one person hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.