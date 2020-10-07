Advertisement

Third COVID-19 death reported in Jackson County

A third person has died from the coronavirus in Jackson County, according to KNZA Radio.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has died from the coronavirus in Jackson County, according to KNZA Radio.

The person who died was listed as being age 65 or older, according to the health department, which made the announcement on Tuesday.

Additional information isn’t being released out of respect to the family, KNZA reported.

Since the pandemic began, Jackson County has reported 258 positive COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 241 have recovered and 17 cases remain active, with one person hospitalized.

