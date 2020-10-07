Advertisement

Temple Beth Sholom celebrates ‘Sukkot’

Woman shaking the 'four species' at Temple Beth Shalom for Sukkot.
Woman shaking the 'four species' at Temple Beth Shalom for Sukkot.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temple Beth Sholom in Topeka is celebrating Sukkot this week.

Once known as one of Judaism’s three pilgrimage festivals, Sukkot commemorates the Israelites' Exodus from slavery in Egypt. It is sometimes called the festival of shelters, because it involves building a festively decorated a booth or hut known as a “Sukkah” that symbolizes God’s protective care.

Temple Sholom is welcoming their congregation to come to their Sukkah to shake the “four species” - another pillar of the holiday.

“It helps them stay connected to both the temple community, and also the religious identity,” Rabbi Moti Rieber said. “We don’t have a lot of our regular activities, we’re not together in the building. This way, we connect with our tradition and we connect with the rest of the members of the community in a way.”

Sukkot runs for a week. This year’s Sukkot started Saturday, and ends on Friday.

