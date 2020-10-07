Advertisement

Stormont Vail reaches 88% bed capacity

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has reached 88% of its medical bed capacity.

Stormont Vail Health released its weekly COVID-19 scorecard. The scorecard shows that the hospital still has enough PPE, but it also shows that it has 88% of medical beds in use, 85% of ICU beds in use and 87% of its negative airflow rooms in use. Currently, it shows that the hospital is caring for 27 COVID-19 patients.

The health network said over the past few days, it has experienced an increase in the use of its “Call Before You Go” number at 785-354-6000. It said it also saw a steady number of visits to its Cotton O’Neil Respiratory Clinic. It said calls on Monday were at 389, while Tuesday saw 276. It said respiratory clinic visits were at 74 on Monday and 73 on Tuesday.

Stormont Vail said if residents are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should use the Call Before You Go number before visiting any of its facilities so it can ensure safe care for all of its patients. It said symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, sore throat, headache, sudden loss of smell or taste, intestinal distress and more.

Stormont Vail is asking Topekans to do their part in stopping the spread of the virus by wearing a facemask, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding crowds.

