State and local election officials prepare for high requests for advance ballots by mail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the November election approaches, election offices are preparing for a record number of advance ballots by mail and election officials believe they are ready for the challenge.

The Shawnee County Election Office has already seen requests for 20,801 mail ballots which is up from 16,498 requested for the 2020 primary election and 8,214 for the 2016 general election.

“In the primary we knew it was going to be a fairly high number and a lot of people already had their requests in then so it’s high, it’s historic highs but I’m not sure if I’m super surprised by it though,” Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said Tuesday.

According to Howell, the office was unable to secure an outside vendor to help process the ballot applications since many vendors stopped taking applicants in late spring.

He said there are benefits to the system that’s now in use.

“We feel like we’re saving taxpayers some money doing it ourselves even with the extra time and effort we feel that we’ll get it done and that we’re in pretty good shape.”

According to data from the Secretary of State’s office released October 1, there have been 398,485 requests for advance ballots by mail across Kansas which is more than the requests for the 2018 and 2016 general elections combined.

The 2020 primary saw a request of 315,096 mail ballots.

Spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s office Katie Koupal said knowing how the primary was handled, the office is confident in a secure general election.

“We are preparing for every scenario but given how well things went in the primary we did not experience systematic or widespread issues with the return of advance by mail ballots we had very good response of voters taking the necessary safety precautions in terms of COVID-19,” she said.

Koupal said 82.9% of requested mail ballots for the primary were returned to the appropriate county election office.

She said given the record Kansas voters have in turning out for presidential election years (at 72.2 percent since 1992) the office is expecting similar return rates.

“It shows that Kansas voters are prepared, they’re planning ahead and they’re also engaging in the election in spite of a global pandemic so we expect for those return rates for the general election will be similar to what we experienced in the primary election.”

Advance ballots by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3 and they can be counted as long as it is received by an election office by the Friday after Election Day.

With that in mind, Koupal said it is important to be patient with results.

“We want to remind folks the election results you see on election night are unofficial,” she said.

“What we’re telling folks is to be very careful in calling an election particularly a close one because there will be additional ballots counted after Election Day so particularly for those really close races you might see the results fluctuate a bit because of those advance by mail ballots and provisional ballots that still have to be counted.”

For national races, Koupal said to not rely on Kansas results only as ballot counting laws differ from state to state.

“Be patient there will be a lot of urgency there will be some uncertainty particularly at the national level as you have some states that can’t even start processing advanced by mail ballots until Election Day in Kansas we can start processing those we just cannot finishing tabulating those until polls close on Election Day so in Kansas you might start to see those results faster than you do in other states.”

In Shawnee County, Howell wants voters to trust the method of voting they choose whether it’s in-person, early in person voting at the election office, or advance ballot by mail.

“You should know that you can vote however you want to vote we’re not encouraging any one form of voting over any other do what you’re comfortable with,” he said.

Howell and Koupal both stressed the first step in making sure your vote counts is by making sure you are registered to vote.

The deadline to register in Kansas is October 13.

The last day to request an advance ballot by mail is October 27.

The first round of mail ballots will be sent out on October 14.

