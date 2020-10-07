Advertisement

St. Louis couple indicted for threatening protesters with guns

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, center, were indicted on charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Patricia and Mark McCloskey, center, were indicted on charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.(Source: KSDK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.

Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.

The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, have become folk heroes among some conservatives. They argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by Missouri’s castle doctrine law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders. The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.

The McCloskeys also were featured speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention. They’ve accused the “leftist” Democratic St. Louis leadership for their plight.

Gardner, a Democrat, charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon. She said the display of guns risked bloodshed at what she called an otherwise peaceful protest.

Watkins said that in addition to the weapons charge, the grand jury indictment includes a tampering with evidence charge. It wasn’t clear what led to that additional count, he said.

The McCloskeys contend the protest was hardly peaceful. They say protesters came onto the private street after knocking over an iron gate and ignoring a “No Trespassing” sign, and said they felt threatened.

Watkins said accusations against the McCloskeys are “effectively demonstrating the highest degree of ineptitude and inappropriate behavior” from Gardner’s office.

The incident happened June 28 as protesters were walking toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson, a few blocks away. They suddenly decided to veer onto the McCloskeys' street, prompting the confrontation that was caught on cellphone video. It showed Mark McCloskey in front of the $1.15 million home armed with an AR-15 rifle and Patricia McCloskey with a semiautomatic handgun.

A police probable cause statement said protesters feared “being injured due to Patricia McCloskey’s finger being on the trigger, coupled with her excited demeanor.”

Nine people involved in the protest were charged with misdemeanor trespassing, but the city counselor’s office later dropped the charges. The city counselor’s office handles lesser crimes and is not affiliated with the circuit attorney’s office.

Mark McCloskey, after a brief court hearing earlier Tuesday, expressed anger that he and his wife faced criminal charges while those who trespassed onto his property did not.

“Every single human being that was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” McCloskey said. “They broke down our gate. They trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people is now charged with anything. We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law licenses.”

The June protest in St. Louis was among hundreds nationwide in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dangerous Hurricane Delta closing in on Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with top winds around 130 mph and an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet with even higher waves.

Local

National Night Out brings together first responders and community in drive-thru event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Hundreds of community members drove through the modified National Night out event in Manhattan Tuesday evening.

News

Riley County Police Department National Night Out 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Police Department National Night Out 2020

News

Truck vs motorcycle wreck on 21st and Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Police responded to a truck vs motorcycle wreck at 21st and Topeka Blvd. after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Riley County Police Department's 2020 National Night Out

Updated: 1 hours ago
Riley County Police Department's 2020 National Night Out

News

Black Lives Matter supporters hold silent march rally demanding police accountability

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Blue Shield holds back the blue rally in support of law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Members from Blue Shield heard about the Black Lives Matter protest at the capital and decided they also wanted to show their support, but in a way to keep it peaceful for both groups.

News

Blue Shield holds back the blue rally in support of law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Sports

Kenya to Kansas: Topeka West’s Njoroge credits sports for helping adjust to life in the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
After moving from Kenya to the U.S. three years ago, a Topeka West sophomore says sports are what helped him adjust to life in America. Now, he's hoping his talent will help lay the foundation for his future.

News

Topeka Zoo restarts talks on shifting operations to FOTZ

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley outlined a proposal for the Topeka City Council that would make the zoo a public-private partnership, with the city owning it and Friends of the Zoo taking over operations.