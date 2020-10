TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A segment of the Lake Shawnee Trail on SE 29th St. will be temporarily closed for construction on October 8.

The closure is to reconstruct the entrance of the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Administration building as part of the widening of a section of SE 29th St from Wittenburg Rd. to Croco Rd.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.