Patriots CB tests positive for COVID-19 day after match-up with Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network.
Pelissero said that Gilmore’s positive test came back positive Tuesday, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
Monday’s game was postponed after players from each team tested positive for the virus, including Patriot’s quarterback Cam Newton and a practice squad member from the Chiefs.
It’s unclear how or if this will impact the Chiefs. Their next game is slated for Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dianna Russini with ESPN said a player on the Raiders has tested positive for the virus Wednesday, per source, and all COVID-19 tests for the Chiefs have come back negative.
Pelissero also reported that two players on the Tennesse Titans tested positive. The Titans play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it’s currently unclear how this will impact their match-up as well.
Russini said the Bills have gone into a team meeting about Sunday’s game. The Bills face the Chiefs on Oct. 15.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.