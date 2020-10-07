Advertisement

Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have canceled practice amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for Wednesday’s cancellation and did not immediately respond when asked if it was related to a third positive test.

Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Practice squad player Bill Murray joined him on the list Tuesday.

Newton’s positive test prompted the NFL to postpone the New England’s game with the Chiefs by a day.

Newton tweeted a picture of himself Wednesday morning wearing a mask, along with the caption: “WEAR YOUR MASK. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.”

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

