With COVID-19 and virtual meetings, occupancy rates at Manhattan hotels continue to lag

Hotel occupancy in Manhattan continues to lag in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus and more virtual meetings, officials told KMAN Radio.
Hotel occupancy in Manhattan continues to lag in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus and more virtual meetings, officials told KMAN Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hotel occupancy rates continue to lag in Manhattan in 2020 as the coronavirus has changed the way people travel and gather for meetings, according to KMAN Radio.

Karen Hibbard, director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau, tells KMAN that Manhattan is currently in its 28th week of seeing a drop in the numbers for hotel occupancy.

For the last week of September, Hibbard said, Manhattan hotels had an occupancy rate of 47.7 percent, which is about 30 percent less than normal for this time of year.

She says the occupancy in August was 48.6 percent.

Through August, the hotel occupancy rate in Manhattan is 41.6 percent.

Hibbard says the downward trend in hotel occupancy is also the result of virtual meetings. She tells KMAN that she believes this trend will eventually turn around.

