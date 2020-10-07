Ninth COVID-19 related death reported in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department reports ninth death after testing positive for COVID-19.

A 72-year-old male from Riley County passed away on October 6th at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 25th. He was not connected to any of the outbreaks in Riley County.

“I was very sad to hear of this patient’s death and send my deepest condolences to his family and friends. We will continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus and protect the people of Riley County.” Riley County, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Since Monday’s report, Riley County has 4 new positive cases for COVID-19. There are 134 total active cases in Riley County as of Wednesday. A total of 1,794 Riley County residents have recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms, and 1,937 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 overall.

One positive patient is receiving treatment for their symptoms at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

If you have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, or want information on how to get tested, contact your healthcare provider, or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Riley County Health Department is now offering drive-up flu shots by appointment. To make an appointment, call 785-776-4779 ext. 7675, or online at www.rileycountyks.gov/flu. Riley County Health Department will bill insurance for flu shots, those without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine but will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection.

