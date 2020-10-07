Advertisement

Ninth COVID-19 related death reported in Riley County

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department reports ninth death after testing positive for COVID-19.

A 72-year-old male from Riley County passed away on October 6th at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 25th. He was not connected to any of the outbreaks in Riley County.

“I was very sad to hear of this patient’s death and send my deepest condolences to his family and friends. We will continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus and protect the people of Riley County.” Riley County, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Since Monday’s report, Riley County has 4 new positive cases for COVID-19. There are 134 total active cases in Riley County as of Wednesday. A total of 1,794 Riley County residents have recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms, and 1,937 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 overall.

One positive patient is receiving treatment for their symptoms at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

If you have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, or want information on how to get tested, contact your healthcare provider, or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Riley County Health Department is now offering drive-up flu shots by appointment. To make an appointment, call 785-776-4779 ext. 7675, or online at www.rileycountyks.gov/flu. Riley County Health Department will bill insurance for flu shots, those without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine but will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Consitution Hall Administrator receives We Kan Award

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tim Rues, the Constitution Hall Site Administrator, will be presented an award for his ongoing efforts to educate the state of Kansas on its rich history.

News

Finance Council approves bid for former Women’s Club Building

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State Finance Council has unanimously approved the sale of the former Topeka Woman’s Club to a group of locals.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Clusters reported at Rolling Hills, US Foods

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE is reporting clusters at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab and US Foods.

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.

Latest News

News

KU mourns loss of former track & field, cross country athlete

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is mourning the loss of a former track and field and cross country athlete.

Local

Segment of Lake Shawnee Trail to temporarily close for construction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
A segment of the Lake Shawnee Trail on SE 29th St. will be temporarily closed for construction on October 8.

News

Free city bus passes available for Topeka Public Schools students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Free Topeka Metro bus passes are available for students attending high schools and four middle schools in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail reaches 88% bed capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health has reached 88% of its medical bed capacity.

News

CALEA Accreditation given to KHP Training Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy has been officially accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

News

Topeka Trump Parade to see over 500 participants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Over 500 people have opted into the Topeka Trump Car Parade so far, which is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000 people.