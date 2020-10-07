Advertisement

National Night Out brings together first responders and community in drive-thru event

Riley County Police Department hosted 2nd Annual National Night Out with Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of community members drove through the modified National Night out event in Manhattan Tuesday evening.

Prior to the National Night Out event, the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Light the Way 5K to support Special Olympics started the night off.

Free hamburger or hotdog meals were handed out on a first come, first serve basis, followed with driving through the informational displays.

More than 16 booths were on display featuring different specialty departments within RCPD, along with Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS and sponsors.

“We wanted to keep the community and our employees safe, so we switched it to this drive through event, and with the amount of people that have been out here, we are just, just overwhelmed with the community response.” Riley County Police Department, Interim Public Information Officer, Rachel Pate says.

“These police officers are a part of the community just like everybody else; to show off that human element of who we are as people within the department, it’s really important for us to show that to our community.” Riley County Police Department, Public Information Officer, Aaron Wintermote says.

The event ended with a Facebook live meet and greet of the representatives of each of the 16 departments on hand for the event. You can watch the previously live Meet and Greet here.

Local Sponsors for the National Night Out event include Manhattan’s Hy-Vee and Starbucks. Hy-Vee provided chips and bottled water, while Starbucks offered free small hot and iced coffees.

National sponsors for National Night Out include AT&T, New York Life, Ring, Associa, and Academy Sports & Outdoors.

