Man arrested after injury crash early Wednesday north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is arrested in connection with driving under the influence and outstanding felony warrants after a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Wednesday just north of Topeka that sent himself and a passenger to area hospitals, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Christopher J. Clay 42, of Topeka.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of N.W. US-75 highway.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian, officers responding to the scene found two people trapped inside a tan 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which had come to rest in the ditch.

Soldier Township Fire Department crews extricated both occupants from the sport utility vehicle.

Both of the individuals were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital.

The passenger, a 38-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

During the investigation, Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies discovered that the driver, later identified as Clay, had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Shawnee County.

Clay, a convicted felon, also was in possession of a firearm, Christian said.

Clay is facing charges of driving under the influence; aggravated battery; driving while suspended; improper driving on a laned-roadway; failure to wear a seat belt; and felon in possession of a firearm, Christian said.

Authorities said Clay hadn’t been booked into the Shawnee County Jail as of 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

