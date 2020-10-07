Advertisement

KU mourns loss of former track & field, cross country athlete

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is mourning the loss of a former track and field and cross country athlete.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department said in a release that it is mourning the loss of Ben Brownlee after he was found in the San Juan Mountains near Lake City, Co., on Tuesday. It said he was 26.

According to KU Athletics, Brownlee was from Dallas, Tex., and was a member of the KU track & field and cross country teams from 2012-2016.

“Ben was a valued member of our team. My prayers are with his family, teammates and friends. We will miss his great smile and personality,” Head Coach Stanley Redwine said.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ben Brownlee. He had such enthusiasm and love for his family, friends, KU and hiking. My heart goes out to all those that loved him and his family and friends and teammates,” Assistant Coach Michael Whittlesey said.

KU said Brownlee earned Academic All-Conference honors in track & field in 2014 and 2015 and in cross country in 2013. It said he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business marketing.

