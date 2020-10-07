Advertisement

KHP to host call-in session for accreditation process

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol will be hosting a call-in session as part of its CALEA accreditation process.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it is scheduled for a site based assessment as part of the CALEA program to gain accreditation by verifying that it meets professional standards.

KHP said the accreditation is administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., and requires program agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in policy and procedure, administration, operations and support services.

According to KHP, as part of the assessment, employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling 785-217-8966 on Oct. 19, between 2 and 4 p.m. It said comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

KHP said residents wishing to submit written comments may send them to the following mailing address or by clicking here.

  • Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc.
  • 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainseville, VA
  • 20155

According to the KHP, due to COVID-19 precautions, the assessment will be conducted virtually.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDA names new Chief Engineer

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has chosen a new Chief Engineer.

Coronavirus

Doug’s Service Center ordered to close by Pezzino

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Officer has issued an Emergency Order of Temporary Closure of Doug’s Service Center.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Kansas electioneering law upheld by Federal Judge

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Federal Judge says the Kansas electioneering law is constitutional and has dismissed the challenge.

Latest News

News

Consitution Hall Administrator receives We Kan Award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tim Rues, the Constitution Hall Site Administrator, will be presented an award for his ongoing efforts to educate the state of Kansas on its rich history.

News

Finance Council approves bid for former Women’s Club Building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State Finance Council has unanimously approved the sale of the former Topeka Woman’s Club to a group of locals.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Clusters reported at Rolling Hills, US Foods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE is reporting clusters at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab and US Foods.

Local

Ninth COVID-19 related death reported in Riley County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health Department reports ninth death after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

KDHE expands COVID-19 resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.

News

KU mourns loss of former track & field, cross country athlete

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is mourning the loss of a former track and field and cross country athlete.