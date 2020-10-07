KHP to host call-in session for accreditation process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol will be hosting a call-in session as part of its CALEA accreditation process.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it is scheduled for a site based assessment as part of the CALEA program to gain accreditation by verifying that it meets professional standards.

KHP said the accreditation is administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., and requires program agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in policy and procedure, administration, operations and support services.

According to KHP, as part of the assessment, employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling 785-217-8966 on Oct. 19, between 2 and 4 p.m. It said comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

KHP said residents wishing to submit written comments may send them to the following mailing address or by clicking here.

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc.

13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainseville, VA

20155

According to the KHP, due to COVID-19 precautions, the assessment will be conducted virtually.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.