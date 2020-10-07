KDHE reports 1,244 COVID-19 cases since Monday, creates nursing home metrics feature

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths since Monday.

The department also introduced a new feature on their dashboard: nursing home metrics. The tab breaks each county in Kansas down to three color categories: red, yellow and green. These colors are based off of the 14-day percent positivity rate.

A green rating is given when the rate is below 5%, yellow for 5-10% (or when the percent positivity is above 10% in areas where the total number of tests is less than 500 with a testing rate of less than 2,000 per 100,000 population), and red is greater than 10% and when counties don’t meet either green or yellow criteria.

Sedgwick County is rated as yellow, with a percent positive rate of 5.7%.

The department also continues to name active clusters around the state. In Sedgwick County, the only named active cluster is Derby High School with nine cases.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

