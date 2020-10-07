Advertisement

KDA names new Chief Engineer

Earl Lewis has been named the new Chief Engineer of the KDA-DWR
Earl Lewis has been named the new Chief Engineer of the KDA-DWR(KDA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has chosen a new Chief Engineer.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says Earl Lewis has been chosen to serve as the new Chief Engineer for its Divison of Water Resources. It said as Chief Engineer, Lewis will manage the personnel and programs as well as administer laws related to conservation, management, use and control of water and water structures in Kansas.

The KDA said Lewis dedicated his career to water resources in Kansas, with over two decades at the Kansas Water Office. It said he has been director of the office since December of 2018. It said he began his career with the KDA in 1992 and has been a licensed professional engineer since 1998. It said he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas.

“The breadth and depth of experience in the field of water resources that Earl brings to this position will serve Kansas well,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We look forward to the leadership he will provide to this critical division within KDA.”

According to the KDA, the DWR administers 30 laws and responsibilities including the Kansas Water Appropriation Act, governing how water is allocated and used. It said the Chief Engineer oversees policies related to the laws, conducts hearings related to groundwater areas across Kansas, and represents the state in interstate water matters.

For more information on the KDA-DWR, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDHE Wastewater Testing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KDHE testing wastewater plants across the state for COVID-19.

News

Crunch Fitness goes pink

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Crunch Fitness Topeka will look much pinker to gym-goers.

State

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

USDA invests over $985,000 in rural health care, distance learning

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The distance learning and telemedicine investment will benefit a seven-state, 66 county area of which 16 are in Kansas.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

News

KS Dept. of Labor combats unemployment fraud claims

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Like states all across the country, Kansas is seeing an increase in reports of unemployment claim fraud.

News

2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission looks for new district magistrate judge, district judge

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for two new judges.

Coronavirus

Doug’s Service Center ordered to close by Pezzino

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Officer has issued an Emergency Order of Temporary Closure of Doug’s Service Center.

News

Kansas electioneering law upheld by Federal Judge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Federal Judge says the Kansas electioneering law is constitutional and has dismissed the challenge.