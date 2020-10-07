KDA names new Chief Engineer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has chosen a new Chief Engineer.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says Earl Lewis has been chosen to serve as the new Chief Engineer for its Divison of Water Resources. It said as Chief Engineer, Lewis will manage the personnel and programs as well as administer laws related to conservation, management, use and control of water and water structures in Kansas.

The KDA said Lewis dedicated his career to water resources in Kansas, with over two decades at the Kansas Water Office. It said he has been director of the office since December of 2018. It said he began his career with the KDA in 1992 and has been a licensed professional engineer since 1998. It said he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas.

“The breadth and depth of experience in the field of water resources that Earl brings to this position will serve Kansas well,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We look forward to the leadership he will provide to this critical division within KDA.”

According to the KDA, the DWR administers 30 laws and responsibilities including the Kansas Water Appropriation Act, governing how water is allocated and used. It said the Chief Engineer oversees policies related to the laws, conducts hearings related to groundwater areas across Kansas, and represents the state in interstate water matters.

