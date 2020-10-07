Kansas schools celebrate Energy Efficiency Day with new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October 7 is Kansas Energy Efficiency Day, and The Kansas Corporation Commission is hoping their new program will help educate students about lowering energy costs.

Nationwide, energy is the second-largest budget item for schools, after personnel costs.

The K-12 Benchmarking program was developed in partnership with Kansas State University Engineering Extension and funded through a grant from the US Department of Energy. Students will conduct an “energy efficiency treasure hunt” and look for ways to reduce energy loss within their schools. The program is free to schools and can be adapted to suit various grade levels.

