Kansas electioneering law upheld by Federal Judge

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Federal Judge says the Kansas electioneering law is constitutional and has dismissed the challenge.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a federal district judge has ruled the Kansas law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site is constitutional, not infringing upon First Amendment rights.

According to Schmidt, District Judge Holly Teeter dismissed a challenge brought against Schmidt and the Johnson County Election Commissioner by residents of Douglas, Johnson and Sedgwick counties, as well as the group Kansas for Change, Inc.

Schmidt said the plaintiffs claimed the law violated First Amendment speech rights on interacting with voters within 250 feet of polling Sites.

Teeter said the Kansas law is constitutional and pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Burson v. Freeman that rejected a challenge to a similar law in Tennessee.

According to Teeter, all 50 states have laws that restrict electioneering to address problems of voter intimidation and election fraud. She said the Supreme Court rule that there is a compelling interest in protecting the right to vote and preserving election integrity justifying limits on electioneering near polling places.

“I appreciate Judge Teeter’s ruling that the Constitution permits, and history and common sense favor, these sorts of laws that preserve the right to vote and ensure the integrity of Kansas elections,” said Schmidt, noting that the Kansas electioneering statute has been on the books since the 1960s. “These laws permit all eligible voters to make their voices heard without intimidation, which goes to the heart and soul of our democratic process.”

Schmidt said the Kansas law prohibits electioneering within a 250-foot radius from the entrance of any polling site. He said electioneering is wearing, exhibiting or distributing labels, signs, posters or other materials clearly identifying a candidate in the election or indicating support or opposition to a question submitted election within any polling place on election day or advance voting site during the time period allowed by law.

Teeter said in 2018, Attorney General Opinion says that non-partisan voter assistance activities or signage within 250 feet of a polling entrance is not electioneering due to the activities not attempting to persuade or influence voters.

The ruling can be read in full here.

