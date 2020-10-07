Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 1:30 p.m. to make an announcement related to improvements on broadband within Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers, Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland and Commerce Director of Broadband Initiatives Stanley Adams.

