Free city bus passes available for Topeka Public Schools students

Free Topeka Metro bus passes are available for students attending high schools and four middle schools in Topeka Unified School District 501, officials announced Wednesday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free Topeka Metro bus passes are available for students attending highs schools and select middle schools in Topeka Unified School District 501, it was announced Wednesday.

USD 501 has purchased Topeka Metro bus passes for students in the district. Students can pick up the bus passes at their school’s main office.

Students must show the pass when boarding the bus. Passes are good throughout the school year at any time the fixed route buses are running.

French and Jardine middle schools aren’t included because bus routes don’t serve those areas.

“We’re pleased to collaborate again with the USD 501 administration to offer students transportation," said Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent. "If the kids don’t have a ride to school or their vehicle isn’t working, having these passes ensures that they do get to school, and on time.

"Once a student obtains a pass from their school, they are guaranteed to have a ride with Topeka Metro for the duration of the school year.”

For more information on bus routes, call Topeka Metro at 785-783-7000. Information is also available at topekametro.org.

