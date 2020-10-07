Finance Council approves bid for former Women’s Club Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Finance Council has unanimously approved the sale of the former Topeka Women’s Club to a group of locals.

A group of Topekans says its bid to buy the former Women’s Club Building has been unanimously approved by the State Finance Council. The buyers are Courtney and Chris Stemler, Shelby Brokaw and Nic Irick.

The group said it will restore the building and use it as an event space for weddings, meetings, socials and celebrations. It said the space will be deemed The Beacon.

“The Beacon will be a space where people can celebrate those bright, shining moments in life,” said Shelby Brokaw.

According to the group, it will be closing on the building within the next 30 days. It said on Nov. 16, community members will be able to sign up for regular updates regarding the progress of the building and the space.

“We expect historic approvals, architectural designs and renovations to take a few months,” said Courtney Stemler. “We’re excited to release renderings and updates as we progress and eventually welcome Topeka into this new space.”

