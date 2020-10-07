Emporia home damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon

Advertisement

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire damaged a home on Tuesday afternoon on the east side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia Fire Department crews were sent around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home at 810 Sylvan.

According to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the blaze started in the home’s attic.

Fuller says the home sustained smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze and an estimated dollar loss weren’t available.

