Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to update the state on its COVID-19 efforts.
If you are having trouble viewing our video player click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.