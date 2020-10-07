Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Oct. 7, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to update the state on its COVID-19 efforts.

If you are having trouble viewing our video player click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

