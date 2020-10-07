Advertisement

Doug’s Service Center ordered to close by Pezzino

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Officer has issued an Emergency Order of Temporary Closure of Doug’s Service Center.

The Shawnee County Department of Health says Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Health Officer, has issued an Emergency Order to temporarily close Doug’s Service Center on 601 SW Fairlawn Rd. on Oct. 7. It said the closure is a result of employees disregarding isolation and quarantine protocols.

According to SCHD, Doug’s must remain closed for at least 48 hours and conduct a professional deep cleaning to remove the possibility of contamination with COVID-19. It said the business is also required to submit a plan addressing safety measures moving forward.

SCHD said those who were present at Doug’s Service Center between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6, are at risk for potential exposure to COVID-19 and should self-monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. It said individuals are recommended to contact their primary care physician if they develop the following symptoms:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were present at Doug’s Service Center between October 1st and 6th,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19."

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

National

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Clusters reported at Rolling Hills, US Foods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE is reporting clusters at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab and US Foods.

Coronavirus

KDHE expands COVID-19 resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Coronavirus

KDHE reports 1,244 COVID-19 cases since Monday, creates nursing home metrics feature

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department also continues to name active clusters around the state.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail reaches 88% bed capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health has reached 88% of its medical bed capacity.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.