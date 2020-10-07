Doug’s Service Center ordered to close by Pezzino

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Officer has issued an Emergency Order of Temporary Closure of Doug’s Service Center.

The Shawnee County Department of Health says Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Health Officer, has issued an Emergency Order to temporarily close Doug’s Service Center on 601 SW Fairlawn Rd. on Oct. 7. It said the closure is a result of employees disregarding isolation and quarantine protocols.

According to SCHD, Doug’s must remain closed for at least 48 hours and conduct a professional deep cleaning to remove the possibility of contamination with COVID-19. It said the business is also required to submit a plan addressing safety measures moving forward.

SCHD said those who were present at Doug’s Service Center between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6, are at risk for potential exposure to COVID-19 and should self-monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. It said individuals are recommended to contact their primary care physician if they develop the following symptoms:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were present at Doug’s Service Center between October 1st and 6th,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19."

