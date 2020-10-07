Crunch Fitness goes pink

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeka will look much pinker to gym-goers.

Crunch Fitness Topeka said it is going pink as part of its movement to help fight cancer.

Crunch said all new memberships will only cost $5 with no extra dues until November and 100% of the new enrollment fees received from Wednesday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 11, will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

According to the gym, residents not ready to become members will be able to download a free seven-day guest pass. It said for every guest pass downloaded over the next week, it will donate an additional $1.

Crunch also said “FIGHT” t-shirts will be available for purchase from the club for $6.99 and all proceeds will also be donated to cancer research. It said residents do not have to be members to purchase a shirt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.