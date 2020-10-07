Advertisement

Crunch Fitness goes pink

(KVLY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeka will look much pinker to gym-goers.

Crunch Fitness Topeka said it is going pink as part of its movement to help fight cancer.

Crunch said all new memberships will only cost $5 with no extra dues until November and 100% of the new enrollment fees received from Wednesday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 11, will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

According to the gym, residents not ready to become members will be able to download a free seven-day guest pass. It said for every guest pass downloaded over the next week, it will donate an additional $1.

Crunch also said “FIGHT” t-shirts will be available for purchase from the club for $6.99 and all proceeds will also be donated to cancer research. It said residents do not have to be members to purchase a shirt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDHE Wastewater Testing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KDHE testing wastewater plants across the state for COVID-19.

State

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

USDA invests over $985,000 in rural health care, distance learning

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The distance learning and telemedicine investment will benefit a seven-state, 66 county area of which 16 are in Kansas.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

News

KS Dept. of Labor combats unemployment fraud claims

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Like states all across the country, Kansas is seeing an increase in reports of unemployment claim fraud.

News

2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission looks for new district magistrate judge, district judge

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for two new judges.

News

KDA names new Chief Engineer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has chosen a new Chief Engineer.

Coronavirus

Doug’s Service Center ordered to close by Pezzino

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Officer has issued an Emergency Order of Temporary Closure of Doug’s Service Center.

News

Kansas electioneering law upheld by Federal Judge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Federal Judge says the Kansas electioneering law is constitutional and has dismissed the challenge.