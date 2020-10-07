Consitution Hall Administrator receives We Kan Award

LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Tim Rues, the Constitution Hall Site Administrator, will be presented an award for his ongoing efforts to educate the state of Kansas on its rich history.

Historic Lecompton says Tim Rues, the Site Administrator for Constitution Hall, will be presented the We Kan Award from the Kansas Sampler Foundation.

According to Historic Lecompton, the award will be presented by Kansas Sampler Foundation Director Marci Penner. It said the Foundation’s goal is to preserve and maintain the rural culture of Kansas.

The organization said Rues is being honored for his preservation of Kansas history and his ongoing efforts to educate Kansans on the state’s history and importance in shaping the nation.

According to the organization, Rues has been with the Kansas State Historical Society for many years, holding positions at Old Fort Hays, Fort Riley and 25 years at Constitution Hall in Lecompton.

Historic Lecompton said a ceremony in Rues honor will be held on Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., on the porch of Constitution Hall in Lecompton.

