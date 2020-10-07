COVID-19 Clusters reported at Rolling Hills, US Foods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE is reporting COVID-19 clusters at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab and US Foods.

The KDHE COVID-19 cluster summary is reporting clusters still at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab and is reporting a new cluster at US Foods.

The KDHE is reporting five new cases at Rolling Hills in the past 14 days and five new cases at US Foods.

According to the KDHE, so far there have been 226 clusters in long-term care facilities and 179 in private business. It shows there have been 368 deaths related to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and 10 in private business.

