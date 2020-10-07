Advertisement

CALEA Accreditation given to KHP Training Academy

The Kansas Highway Patrol has been officially accredited by CALEA.
The Kansas Highway Patrol has been officially accredited by CALEA.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy has been officially accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it was honored with a Certificate of Accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. It said on Monday, Oct. 5, Superintendent, Colonel Herman Jones received the certificate with Special Operations Commander, Major Rob Keener, and CALEA Accreditation Manager Christi Asbe.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to seek excellence in the delivery of public safety services by earning their initial CALEA Training Academy Accreditation award. The importance of having quality law enforcement training based on contemporary standards is essential to effectively serve the public,” said CALEA Regional Program Manager Timothy Baysinger. “On behalf of CALEA Commissioners and staff, I congratulate Colonel Herman Jones and the men and women of the Kansas Highway Patrol on this achievement.”

According to the KHP, the Training Academy is the first in Kansas to receive accreditation. It also said the Patrol is one of only three highway patrol academies in the U.S. that are currently accredited by CALEA.

KHP said the academy began the accreditation process in January of 2019. It said accreditation helps to enhance its public safety services by enacting the best business practices for law enforcement. It said it increases accountability in the agency and to the public.

Throughout the process, KHP said it had to address topics like evidence procedures and training, hosted tours of the facility and equipment and hosted a public comment session. It said in March, the academy underwent an onsite assessment.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to obtain this recognition from CALEA. Our agency’s personnel strive to provide quality training methodology that is contemporaneous and considered best practices in the law enforcement profession,” said Colonel Jones. “Although we have reached this achievement, our endeavor is to continuously serve with integrity and improvement.”

According to KHP, CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority. It said the purpose of CALEA is to improve public safety by maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety workers, covering up to date public safety initiatives, establishing and administering an accreditation process and recognizing excellence. It said there are five steps to the process: Enrollment; Self Assessment; On-Site Assessment; Commission Review and Decision; and Maintaining Compliance and Reaccreditation.

