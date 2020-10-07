Blue Shield holds back the blue rally in support of law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members from Blue Shield heard about the Black Lives Matter protest at the capital and decided they also wanted to show their support, but in a way to keep it peaceful for both groups.

Members from Blue Shield lined Fairlawn Road to remind the community that they back the blue.

“We got a lot of supporters, people are driving by and we’ve got a lot of horns and a lot of people waving and smiling and their very happy.”

Organizer, Ron Gish, said he learned Black Lives Matter supporters would be demonstrating downtown -- and asked Blue Shield members how they wanted to respond.

“I put something out to the group and I said what do you guys want to do? If we go down to the capital, we’re legitimizing Black Lives Matter, there could be confrontation, there would be more media and it’s going to make us look bad and we don’t want that. Like I said, they have a right to be there, so we don’t want that. that’s not what we’re about.”

The group decided to rally at a different location to ensure each group focused on its own message.

“They decided that the best thing to do would be to have something the same night at another location that’s peaceful, legal, and we have a good time when everyone gets together.”

Since first launching back in August, the Blue Shield Facebook group now has more than 7,000 members and Gish says they plan to continue growing.

“We’re in this for the long game, we’re not here to just do a rally and disappear, we’re in this for the long game because they’re in this for the long game and we’re going to continue to hold the city council accountable and we’re going to ask them to listen to their citizens who are paying taxes, raising families and investing in this community.”

