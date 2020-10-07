Black Lives Matter supporters hold silent march rally demanding police accountability

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Black Lives Matter organized a “We Demand Police Accountability” silent march on Tuesday night.

The group started at the state capitol and ended in front of the city council chambers, where they shared their list of demands.

Supporters of Black Lives Matter walked down 8th street, from the state capitol carrying signs and flags, marching in silence.

“In silence we moved, it was power, because everyone could see the power that was being made," one supporter, Regina Platt said. "Everyone could hear the voices on the songstress as they were singing over the megaphone.”

Another supporter agrees saying, “it’s not always about chanting." "It’s mostly showing up and our presence will be heard,” Charla Jefferson said.

The group marched to the city council chambers where they stood in silence for five minutes.

“The moment of silence was to give that when you think about ‘I can’t breathe,’" Platt explained. “When you think about being held down, when you think about the need for change, that moment of silence, we always don’t have to scream it out, but we have to walk it out.”

“I think it’s very powerful and humbling to have that silence to take up the space for the people who are no longer hear to take up that space,” supporter of Black Lives Matter, Annika Bush said.

Then, members repeated a list of demands they first issued in late August. At the top of their list is they want the city to create an “officer of police accountability.”

The mother of an autistic 14-year-old boy who was arrested by a Topeka police officer in September spoke for the first time at the city council meeting Tuesday night to share her concerns.

“I just really felt like Isaiah was approached like he was an adult and he’s not he’s a 14 year old child who was terrified," Marlena Place explained. “I want my voice to be heard because I don’t want to see this happening to Isaiah again, to another one of my kids, or to anybody else’s child.”

“The most important action is I would really like to see the police officers having better training,” Place added.

