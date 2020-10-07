2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission looks for new district magistrate judge, district judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for two new judges.

Kansas Courts says the 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations for a new district judge and a new district magistrate judge.

According to the Court, Chief Judge Gary Nafziger of Jefferson County will retire on Jan. 11 and District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter of Wabaunsee County will retire on Dec. 8.

The Court said the 2nd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

According to the Court, nominees for a district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission said it will interview nominees and then choose from three to five people whose names will then be submitted to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the position according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. It said the governor then has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

According to the Court, nominees for a district magistrate judge must be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, a secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission said it will interview nominees and then appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the nominating commission one original and nine copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to:

Justice Caleb Stegall

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave., Room 313

Topeka, KS 66612

The commission said nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie or Wabaunsee counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or online.

According to the commission, a nominee may express interest in both positions in a letter sent with the district judge application.

The commission said it will meet to interview nominees for both vacancies on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m. It said interviews are open to the public.

According to the Court, after serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The COurt said the 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

