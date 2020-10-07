26 KDOT bids approved for September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved 26 construction bids for the month of September.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved bids for 26 state highway construction and maintenance projects. It said the letting was on Sept. 16, in Topeka and some bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled together based on proximity and the type of work.

KDOT said approved bids are as follows:

District One — Northeast Pottawatomie ‑ 75 C‑4938‑01 – Dyer Road (RS 536) beginning approximately 400 feet north of Rocky Lane, at the entrance to the Little Grill restaurant north through the horizontal curve, grading and surfacing, 0.2 mile, Ebert Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiary, Wamego, Kan., $520,963.63. Riley ‑ 70‑81 KA‑5919‑01 ‑ I‑70, from the Geary/Riley county line east to the Wabaunsee/Riley county line, pavement marking, 6.0 miles, Innovative Marking Systems Inc., Bluffdale, Utah, $588,472.65. Wabaunsee ‑ 99‑99 KA‑4744‑03 – Including the following routes K‑99, K‑138, K‑185, signing, 11.4 miles, Collins & Hermann Inc., Saint Louis, Mo., $52,500.80. Wabaunsee ‑ 70‑99 KA‑5920‑01 ‑ I‑70, from the Wabaunsee/Riley county line east to the end of the concrete east of the K‑30/I‑70/Windy Hill Road interchange, pavement marking, 19.4 miles, Innovative Marking Systems Inc., Bluffdale, Utah, $1,880,201.55. Wyandotte ‑ 70‑105 KA‑5628‑01 – I-70, overhead sign truss serial # 105S0069 over the ramp from westbound I‑70 located at the split to northbound I‑635 and southbound I‑635, signing, Fulsom Brothers, Inc., Cedar Vale, Kan., $143,143.00. Wyandotte ‑ 05‑105 N‑0677‑01 ‑ K‑5 (Leavenworth Road), from 78th Street to 63rd Street, grading and surfacing, 1.8 miles, Amino Brothers Company Inc., Kansas City, Kan., $8,483,967.54. Statewide ‑ 70‑106 KA‑4744‑04 ‑ I‑70, from the Geary/Riley county line east to the KTA Toll Plaza in Topeka, signing, 50.8 miles, Collins & Hermann Inc., St. Louis, Mo., $3,370,000.00. Statewide ‑ 106 TE‑0402‑06 ‑ Flint Hills Trail: from 17th Street east to South Lewelling Road in Osage City, special, 4.1 miles, Killough Construction Inc., Ottawa, Kan., $1,113,919.93.

District Two — North Central Statewide ‑ 181‑106 KA‑5916‑01 ‑ K‑181, from the K‑232/K‑181 junction east to the Russell/Lincoln county line, from the Russell/Lincoln county line east to the Lincoln/Mitchell county line and from the Lincoln/Mitchell county line north to the Mitchell/Osborne county line, milling and overlay, 36.5 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $6,067,762.63.

District Three — Northwest Gove ‑ 70‑32 KA‑5839‑01 ‑ I‑70, beginning 1 mile west of the east K‑23 Spur east for approximately 9 miles, rumble strip installation, 9.0 miles, Surface Preparation Technologies LLC, New Kingstown, Penn., $155,727.20. Norton ‑ 36‑69 KA‑5810‑01 – U.S. 36, from the east U.S. 36/K‑383 junction east to the Norton/Phillips county line, surface recycle, 8.4 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kan., $911,717.63. Russell ‑ 18‑84 KA‑3931‑01 ‑ K‑18, bridge #051 over Coon Creek located 0.36 mile east of the east U.S. 281 junction, bridge replacement, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Kan., $1,439,849.23. Sherman ‑ 27‑91 KA‑5809‑01 ‑ K‑27, from the K‑27/U.S. 24B junction north to the Cheyenne/Sherman county line, sealing, 16.6 miles, Heft and Sons LLC, Greensburg, Kan., $628,267.50. Smith ‑ 92 KA‑5918‑01 ‑ K‑8, from the U.S. 36/K‑8 junction north to the Nebraska state line; U.S. 36, from the Phillips/Smith county line east to the Jewel/Smith county line; K‑182, from the U.S. 36/K‑182 junction north to Bellaire (entire route); K‑191, from the geographic center of the contiguous United States east to the U.S. 281/K‑191 junction (entire route); K‑204, from the U.S. 36/K‑204 junction east to the west city limits of Smith Center (entire route); K‑248, from the old U.S. 36/K‑248 junction north to the U.S. 36/K‑248 junction (entire route); U.S. 281, from the east U.S. 36/U.S. 281 junction north to the Nebraska state line, milling and overlay, 66.2 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $10,439,835.86.

District Four — Southeast Woodson ‑ 104 C‑4947‑01 – Bridge over South Big Creek located 10.7 miles north and 9 miles west of the U.S. 54/ U.S. 75 junction, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Kan., $525,462.00. Statewide ‑ 69‑106 KA‑1554‑02 – U.S. 69, from 3 miles north of the north Arma city limits to 950 feet north of the Crawford/Bourbon county line, grade, bridge and surfacing, 5.7 miles, Bob Bergkamp Construction Co. Inc., Wichita, Kan., $21,624,010.43.

District Five — South Central Barton ‑ 156‑5 KA‑5811‑01 ‑ K‑156, from the east K‑156/U.S. 56 junction northeast to the Barton/Ellsworth county line, surface recycle, 17.2 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $4,508,111.00. Comanche ‑ 17 KA‑5758‑01 ‑ K‑1, from the Kansas/Oklahoma state line north to the U.S. 160/K‑1 junction and U.S. 160, from the Clark/Comanche county line east to the Comanche/Barber county line, milling and overlay, 49.2 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $6,196,335.05. Harper ‑ 39 KA‑5821‑01 ‑ U.S. 160, from the Barber/Harper county line east to the U.S. 160/K‑14 junction and K‑2, from the north Anthony city limits north to the south U.S. 160/K‑2 junction milling and overlay, 26.1 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $4,235,318.49. Kiowa ‑ 54‑49 KA‑5801‑01 – U.S. 54, from the Ford/Kiowa county line east to 1 mile east of the east Greensburg city limits, milling and overlay, 16.7 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $2,681,091.85. Pratt ‑ 76 C‑4967‑01 ‑ Major collector roads in the northwest quarter of the county, signing, 53.0 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St Paul, Kan., $59,648.88. Reno ‑ 11‑78 KA‑3882‑01 ‑ K‑11, bridge #026 over Goose Creek located 6.32 miles north of the Kingman County line, bridge replacement, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kan., $1,460,469.92. Reno ‑ 61‑78 KA‑5889‑01 ‑ K‑61, at 8 locations beginning approximately 475 feet south of bridge #148 northeast to the west U.S. 50/K‑61 junction, guard fence, 9.2 miles, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $766,357.41. Rice ‑ 80 C‑4982‑01 ‑ Various routes in the western third of the county, pavement marking, 46.0 miles, Traffic Control Services Inc., Wichita, Kan., $205,252.81. Rice ‑ 04‑80 KA‑5808‑01 ‑ K‑4, from the Barton/Rice county line east to the Ellsworth/Rice county line, milling and overlay, 25.4 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $2,935,340.24. Sedgwick ‑ 235‑87 KA‑5599‑01 ‑ I‑235, located over southbound I‑235 at the ramp to I‑135, signing, Fulsom Brothers, Inc., Cedar Vale, Kan., $125,179.00.

The following project has been approved from the Aug. 19, 2020, letting. Statewide ‑ 69‑106 KA‑4744‑01 – U.S. 69, U.S. 56 and U.S. 169; in Johnson and Wyandotte counties, signing, 9.7 miles, Fulsom Brothers, Inc., Cedar Vale, Kan., $298,035.46.



