Woman sentenced for transporting 60 lbs of meth through Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison after transporting 60 lbs of meth through Kansas.

47-year-old Maria Alvarez-Buenrosto, from Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She admitted that Kansas Highway Patrol discovered the meth hidden in her car in February 2019 when she was stopped in Ellis Co.

