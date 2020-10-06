Washburn Tech making changes to combat decreased enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Technical Institute’s full-time student enrollment has decreased 24% in the last past year, ranking the biggest drop among the state’s higher education institutions.

Washburn tech’s student population over the past five years has decreased 18% as well.

Tech isn’t alone, the six state universities saw more than 2,600 fewer full time students this fall and community college enrollment is down nearly 12%.

Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn President, said the decreased trend is what they were expecting as a university. They were not anticipating COVID-19 to add-on to their predictions.

“We know that because of things that have happened five years, 10 years ago, there are fewer students coming through the pipeline now,” he said. “If you are going to be a cosmetologist, you got a chair set up here and then you got another one here that you can’t really move, so that one you just have to shield and you work with one. So now you work with one, you should have worked with two.”

Washburn Tech’s hands-on occupation programs, such as Electrical Technology, has had to make adjustments to keep students safe. Instructors are coming up with ways for students to master their craft.

Electrical Technology Instructor, Chris Mullins, said, “It’s very rewarding especially knowing that now we’re not just teaching electrical, we’re actually teaching them what’s going to happen on the job site cause things are changing everywhere.”

They are sanitizing tools and equipment before, during and after class, wearing masks at all times, and social distancing by lowering the number of students allowed in the room and extending their classes from two days-a-week to four.

Mullins said, “I feel like maybe it’s something we should have been doing in the first place, to be honest. Maybe we should learn to wash our hands a little more and just clean up.”

Farley said, “Now we’re looking for how we can use Thanksgiving Break, Winter Break around the holidays in the winter and try to get as many people through then as we can, but very likely we will lose many students. They just won’t come back right now. Maybe they’ll come back later.”

