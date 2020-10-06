USDA Secretary Perdue makes special announcement benefitting K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding distance learning and telemedicine grants.

Kansas State University says its Rural Education Center in the College of Education will be one of three projects highlighted in a special announcement by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue on Wednesday.

K-State said the project will expand distance learning opportunities that highlight science, technology, engineering and math at partner schools in the following counties:

Buhler

Brown

Cheyenne

Doniphan

Jackson

Marshall

Osage

Nemaha

Ness

Reno

Sedgwick

Wyandotte

According to the University, the virtual event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

The USDA said Perdue will be announcing millions of dollars in award investments helping rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect and overcome the effects of remoteness and low population density.

The meeting can be accessed here.

